Officer-involved shooting
Buy Now

Police Wednesday work the scene after an officer-involved shooting at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. A police spokesman said no officers were injured. 

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a Longview apartment complex.

Longview Police Capt. Ben Kemper reported officers were involved in a shooting at about 11 a.m. at the Longview Square Apartments in the 1600 block of Pine Tree Road.

Kemper said officers were responding to a disturbance call at a business on Loop 281. The person who made the call had taken down license plate number of a stolen vehicle. Officers found the vehicle at the apartments, he said.

Officers made contact with the suspect. The person was shot and taken to a local hospital. No officers were injured.

Police have contacted the Texas Rangers to investigate.

This story will be updated.

This story will be updated.

Officer-involved shooting
Buy Now

Police Wednesday work the scene after an officer-involved shooting at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. A police spokesman said no officers were injured. 