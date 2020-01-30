UPDATE: One person is dead after a shooting Thursday in the office of a Longview apartment complex, according to police.
Police said officers responded at 11:28 a.m. to a shooting just occurred in the 900 block of South High Street. Ware Meadows Apartments is in that block.
Officers at the scene were told a man walked into the office at the apartments and shot a female victim. They were told the man fired several more shots and ran into nearby woods.
Police said officers set up a perimeter and found the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.
The shooting victim was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she later died from her injuries.
Police credited staff at the apartment complex, other residents and law enforcement agencies for assistance.
