Police have released the name of a victim in a homicide this past week at a Longview apartment complex.
Valerie Hackett, 24, of Longview was fatally shot Thursday at Ware Meadows Apartments, police said Monday.
Brandon Keith Harris, 36, of Longview has been arrested in the shooting. He is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a bond of $1 million on a charge of capital murder for retaliation judge/justice.
Officers responded at 11:28 a.m. Thursday to a shooting just occurred in the 900 block of South High Street, according to police. Ware Meadows Apartments is on that block.
Officers at the scene were told a man walked into the office at the apartments and shot a female victim. They were told the man fired several more shots and ran into nearby woods.
Officers set up a perimeter and found the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.
The shooting victim was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she later died from her injuries.
Harris was scheduled for a court appearance the following day in connection with a January 2019 incident that also involved him firing a weapon while inside Ware Meadows Apartments.