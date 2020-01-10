FM 450 South in Hallsville will be closed Sunday through Tuesday as Union Pacific Railroad shuts down the road to through-traffic to replace rails on the track, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured on a signed route through Longview on U.S. 80, Loop 281 and Interstate 20, TxDOT reported.
Portable message boards have been placed near the railroad crossing to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure.
TxDOT says the construction schedule and road closure can change because of inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.