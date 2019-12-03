A Kilgore woman was arrested Monday after she called officials and said she had fatally shot her husband with a shotgun, according to an arrest report.
Penelope Ann Stoudt, 56, was being held Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge, jail records show.
According to the report, Stoudt called 911 at 2:15 p.m. and told dispatch she was outside the couple’s home in the 3800 block of FM 2087 and that her husband was dead.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies, upon arrival, found Stoudt outside the home with her husband, Timothy Stoudt, dead in the living room with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso, the report showed. Deputies found a 12-gauge shotgun in the kitchen.
Penelope Stoudt was taken to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, where she told investigators she had returned home about 2 p.m. at which time her husband had called her a drunk and told her to pack her belongings and leave, according to the document. Penelope Stoudt said her husband told her that if she did not leave, he would kill her.
She told investigators she then went to her bedroom, loaded her shotgun, returned to the living room and shot him in the chest.
According to the document, she said she then put the shotgun in the kitchen and called 911.
Her bond was set at $250,000.