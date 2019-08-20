Rusk County on Tuesday became the first in Northeast Texas to enact a burn ban this season.
Rusk County commissioners enacted the burn ban Tuesday morning at the urging of Patrick Dooley, assistant to the emergency management coordinator.
"Right now, we're asking for a full-blown burn ban until we can get some rain," Dooley told the court. "We just don't see a big rain event anytime soon."
The order restricting outdoor burning does not prohibit the use of outdoor gas grills, charcoal grills and smokers that are completely enclosed.
Henderson County also issued a burn ban Tuesday morning as a heat advisory remains in place for the area through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the next chance for rain comes Thursday with a 20% chance of storms.