Update: The Gregg County Sheriff's Office has identified the inmate who escaped from the Gregg County Jail as Jace Martin Laws, 34, of Gladewater.
According to a statement issued by Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Laws escaped by carving out portions of the brick in the South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure and making his way to the exterior Gregg County Courthouse.
Investigators said Laws may be in the Marion County area, around Lake O' the Pines. They said he is possibly dressed in dark clothing and may have taken steps to alter his appearance by shaving his head.
He is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office statement did not indicate what day or when Laws escaped.
Laws was sentenced in October to 70 years in prison after his conviction on two counts of assaulting Longview police officers and “grabbing, clutching, or squeezing” the genitals of one during his arrest Sept. 14, 2018.
“If anyone has information as to the location of inmate Laws, please call your local law enforcement immediately,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Do not approach or apprehend him.”
Original story: An inmate has escaped from the Gregg County Jail, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said this afternoon.
Cerliano didn’t release the escapee’s identity, when the inmate escaped or any other information about the incident, saying his office will issue a statement later today.
“We’re trying to work something out right now,” Cerliano said. “We just need to keep working the leads and paths we’ve got in order to recapture the suspect.”
The story will be updated.