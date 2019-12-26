An inmate who was sentenced recently to 70 years in prison on two counts of assaulting a police officer has escaped from the Gregg County Jail, a statement from Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said Thursday afternoon.
Cerliano said in a written statement that Jace Martin Laws, 34, of Gladewater carved out portions of the South Jail in the courthouse on Methvin Street — gaining access to the building’s infrastructure — and made his way to the exterior of the courthouse
The sheriff’s office statement did not indicate what day or when Laws escaped or why the sheriff’s office did not immediately release Laws’ name.
Attempts Thursday afternoon and evening to reach Cerliano and sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb were unsuccessful. The sheriff’s voicemail box was full and could not receive more messages, and Tubb did not return messages left on his cellphone.
Both officials were unavailable when the News-Journal went to the sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said it had canceled visitation at the jail Thursday night for security reasons.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and will resume normal visitation schedule after (Thursday),” the post read.
Sheriff’s investigators believe Laws might be in the Marion County area, is wearing dark clothing and might have taken steps to alter his appearance by shaving his head, Cerliano’s statement said.
It said he is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Laws was sentenced to 70 years in prison Oct. 23 in the 188th District Court after being found guilty of assaulting two Longview police officers and “grabbing, clutching or squeezing” the genitals of one officer during his arrest.
His prosecution stems from interactions with police that occurred on or about Sept. 14, 2018, according to a Nov. 29 indictment.
Laws injured Longview police Officer Nathaniel Lemmon by punching him while he tried to detain, restrain or arrest Laws, the indictment said. Laws also injured Officer Christopher Byrdsong by striking or kicking him and “scuffling, fighting, grappling, struggling, forcefully resisting, tussling or wrestling” with the officer while he tried to detain, restrain or arrest Laws, according to the indictment.
Laws also injured Byrdsong by “grabbing, clutching or squeezing” the officer’s genitals, the second count of the indictment stated.
A 12-person jury heard evidence of how Laws “resisted, assaulted and groped an officer’s genitals while the officers were trying to arrest him,” the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office posted on Facebook after the verdict. “Additionally, the jury heard evidence that Laws had two prior felony convictions, one for aggravated robbery and the other for felony theft.”
Cerliano’s statement advised anyone who has information about the location of Laws to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 236-8400 or any local law enforcement agency immediately and to not approach him.