Some area schools are releasing early because of possible severe weather in the area today.
Storms are expected midday today through Saturday morning, with the possibility of damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD is not releasing early as of Friday morning, according to district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross.
All Lobo basketball games set for today have been moved to Saturday. Times to be announced.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district has no plans to release early today.
"We're going to keep an eye on it, but right now we do not see a need to release early," he said.
Pine Tree, however, has called off JV basketball games. Girls varsity plays at 4:30 at Marshall Junior High. The boys play at 4:30 at Marshall High School.
Hallsville ISD
Gwen Walker, assistant to the superintendent at Hallsville ISD, said the district does not plan to release early "at this time."
White Oak ISD
White Oak ISD is monitoring the weather and has not made a decision about early release yet, Julie Bodovsky, secretary to the superintendent, said.
Spring Hill ISD
Wayne Guidry, Spring Hill ISD superintendent, said in a written statement the district will release its secondary campuses at 2 p.m. today.
Those campuses are the junior high and high schools. Guidry said the primary and intermediate campuses will release at normal times. He said it is difficult to release those campuses early, because parents may not be home when students get off the bus.
"We believe the most severe weather will arrive after dark," he said. "But we want to take this extra step to assure that all of our students arrive home safely."
Guidry also said Boys and Girls Club is canceled today and athletic event information will be updated later today.
"We will continue to monitor weather updates throughout the day and send out additional information as needed," he said.
Region 7
The Region 7 Education Service Center also is closing early today.
Spokeswoman Summer Stone said in a written statement the center is closing at 2:30 p.m. to ensure safety of employees.