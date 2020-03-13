Spring Hill ISD will remain closed through March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Find our full list of schedule changes here.
Find the district's full message below.
Over the past two weeks my administrative staff has daily spent time learning about the Coronavirus and having discussions concerning how this will impact our district.
In looking at the entire scenario from various viewpoints, there are a couple of major issues I am unable to resolve. First, over spring break we have had students travel all over the world and the United States. If someone were to become infected with the virus they may not show symptoms for a week. Second, even if they become symptomatic the chances of being able to go to the hospital and have a test run are not good, as there is a short supply of test kits and testing labs throughout the state.
Given the current issues we now face I do not believe it is in the best interest of our community for our students to return to school at this time. This is not a decision I am making lightly because I know the hardships this will place on many families.
At this point we have decided to close all campuses and offices through March 27th. We will continue to monitor information from local and state authorities, and will provide updates to the situation through email, district all-call, Facebook, and the district website.
We will make another statement within the next few days concerning UIL activities and other events.
Wayne Guidry, Superintendent of Schools
Spring Hill ISD