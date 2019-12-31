A suspect is reportedly in custody after a Panola County deputy was fatally shot early Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop.
RSHV News 1 in Shreveport reports the suspect was taken into custody after a high-speed chase in the city that lasted about an hour.
Officials said the deputy, whose name has not been released, radioed in about the traffic stop at around 2 a.m on FM 10. Two minutes later, a civilian radioed in using the officer’s radio that he had heard gunshots and that the deputy was laying in the road.
The deputy was taken to UT Heath Carthage. He died an hour later, the department said.
The Texas Rangers are jointly investigating the fatal shooting.
News of the shooting has elicited calls for prayers for the Panola County Sheriff’s Office by other area agencies.
In Rusk County, the office posted on its Facebook page, “Our thoughts and prayers are going out to neighbors and friends at Panola County Texas Sheriff’s office, as well as the families that have been touched by this horrific act of violence.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a Texas flag with a blue line through the middle with the phrase, “Prayers for Panola County.”
State lawmakers also offered prayers for the deputy's family and the sheriff's office.
A statement issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy. We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe. We must also ensure that the perpetrator faces swift justice."
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick posted on Twitter about the fatal shooting.
"Sad to hear that a brave law enforcement officer in East Texas was killed this morning. Please keep the Panola County Sheriff’s Dept in your prayers and always," he wrote.
