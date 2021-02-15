SWEPCO has begun temporarily interrupting power to parts of its service area to reduce load on its electrical system and prevent widespread outages, the company said Monday.
The controlled outages are being taken at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid, because of widespread and persistent extreme cold. Controlled outages are being rotated so customers are not without service for more than a few hours whenever possible.
SWEPCO says the amount of time required to restore service could be delayed in some cases due to system and weather conditions. They should not affect critical public health and public safety facilities, SWEPCO said.
SWEPCO is asking customers to be prepared for electric service outages in the next few days.
Customers with power are asked to continue to conserve energy.