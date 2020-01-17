A teenage driver and passenger in a vehicle involved in a police pursuit last night in Gregg County were killed after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Kilgore.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 11:56 p.m. to the crash at FM 349 and US 259 Business in Kilgore, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said preliminary reports show driver Gabriel Coronado, 17, of Longview, was traveling west on FM 349 when he disregarded a red light at US 259 Business and struck the trailer of a tractor-trailer headed south.
Coronado was pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said. Front-seat passenger Braden Jones, 17, of Kilgore was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Emergency Center in Kilgore, where he later died from his injuries. Two other passengers, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, in Coronado’s vehicle were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Emergency Center in Kilgore with injuries that were not life threatening.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Troopers had tried to stop Coronado’s vehicle for a traffic violation as he drove west on Interstate 20, according to Dark. She said he instead evaded officers by taking the exit at FM 2087 south of Longview and getting on FM 349 before the crash.
The crash is under investigation.