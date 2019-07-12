The Texas Rangers are investigating after an Upshur County Jail inmate who “was not feeling well” Thursday night later died.
Jail staff were notified at about 11:15 p.m. that inmate Omega Lynn McCellon, 65, was not feeling well, according to information released by Sheriff Larry Webb. Webb said staff began to assist him, and McCellon became unresponsive.
Jail staff called emergency medical personnel, Webb said. An Upshur County deputy, who was at the jail on an unrelated matter and is an EMT, assisted with medical treatment until they arrived.
When emergency crews arrived, they began to treat McCellon and took him to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where he later died, Webb said. His families has been notified.
McCellon was being held on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
His death comes nearly a year after an Upshur County Jail inmate died a week after being found hanging in his cell.
Williams Meadows, 27, was found unconscious in the shower area of a multi-inmate cell July 19, 2018, after trying to hang himself. Meadows died July 26.