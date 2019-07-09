UPDATE: As of 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported no Northeast Texas customers without power.
PREVIOUS: More than 5,000 customers in East Texas experienced electrical disruptions Tuesday afternoon, AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported.
The power failure was caused when an error was detected during routine maintenance, said Karen Wissing, a SWEPCO spokeswoman.
The power failure was reported to SWEPCO at 5:02 p.m. and affected 5,095 customers as of 6 p.m., Wissing said.
In Gregg County, the majority of the outages appeared to be in the northwest part of Longview. At 5:16 p.m., SWEPCO showed 159 customers in Upshur County and 91 customers in Harrison County also were without power.
SWEPCO posted an estimated restoration time of 9 or 9:30 p.m.
“We’ve got a crew on site working,” Wissing said Tuesday evening.