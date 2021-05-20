A tornado warning has been issued for west central Harrison County until 4:45 p.m.
At 4:20 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Hallsville about eight miles southeast of Longview moving north at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The service said the storm will be near Hallsville at about 4:35 p.m. and near Longview at about 4:40 p.m.
The National Weather Service says to take cover. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.