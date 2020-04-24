The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for nearly all of Northeast Texas until midnight.
Included in the watch area are the counties of:
- Anderson
- Bowie
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Delta
- Franklin
- Freestone
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Hunt
- Kaufman
- Lamar
- Limestone
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Navarro
- Panola
- Rains
- Red River
- Rusk
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
The region is under an enhanced risk of severe weather until 7 a.m. Saturday.