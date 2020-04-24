Tornado watch
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for nearly all of Northeast Texas until midnight.

Included in the watch area are the counties of:

  • Anderson
  • Bowie
  • Cass
  • Cherokee
  • Delta
  • Franklin
  • Freestone
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Henderson
  • Hopkins
  • Hunt
  • Kaufman
  • Lamar
  • Limestone
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Navarro
  • Panola
  • Rains
  • Red River
  • Rusk
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Titus
  • Upshur
  • Van Zandt
  • Wood

The region is under an enhanced risk of severe weather until 7 a.m. Saturday.