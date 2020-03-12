Two people were killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 in Harrison County.
Troopers responded at 3:10 p.m. to the crash on eastbound I-20 about a mile east of Hallsville, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed the driver of a pickup headed east on I-20 struck that back of a car that was also headed east. The impact caused the car to hit the end of a tractor-trailer.
The driver and passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released pending notification of their next of kin.
The driver of the pickup was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Dark said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.