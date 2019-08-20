A seal coat project by the Texas Department of Transportation will close part of U.S. 259 today in Gregg and Rusk counties, requiring drivers to use alternative routes.
Drivers can expect the area between the Henderson exit and FM 349 to be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to TxDOT. Traffic instead must use Business U.S. 259.
Message boards have been placed along the route to warn drivers of the closure.
On Wednesday, work will move to the Interstate 20 service road at FM 2207 in Liberty City and Texas 135 from Watson Street just south of the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, TxDOT said. Alternative routes are encouraged.
Drivers can expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control at all work locations.