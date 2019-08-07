UPDATE: Police have identified the man shot by officers Wednesday morning in Longview as 18-year-old Detravian Allison.
Allison has died from his injuries, according to police. He was shot by police Wednesday morning at Longview Square Apartments off Pine Tree Road as officers located a stolen vehicle.
Police Wednesday afternoon issued this press release:
Around 10:40AM officers responded to a local business in the 400 block of W. Loop 281 regarding a criminal trespass. The employee told police that a man had made threats before leaving the location. The police were given the man’s vehicle description and license plate number that matched a vehicle stolen in an aggravated robbery reported to the Longview Police Department on August 2, 2019.
Officers began checking retail parking lots and apartment complexes. Shortly after 11AM officers went to the 1600 block of Pine Tree Road searching for the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located in the parking lot along with two males. One of the men was armed with a handgun. He raised and pointed the pistol at the officers and the officers then fired striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he later succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Detravian Allison, date of birth 05/02/2001.
The officers involved in this incident will be placed on paid administrative leave while the matter is investigated by the DPS Texas Rangers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.
PREVIOUS: Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a Longview apartment complex.
Longview Police Capt. Ben Kemper reported officers were involved in a shooting about 11 a.m. at the Longview Square Apartments in the 1600 block of Pine Tree Road.
Kemper said officers were responding to a disturbance call at a business on Loop 281. The person who made the call had taken down the license plate number of a stolen vehicle. Officers found the vehicle at the apartments, he said.
Officers made contact with the suspect. The person was shot and taken to a local hospital. No officers were injured.
Police have contacted the Texas Rangers to investigate.