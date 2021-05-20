UPDATE: Longview police say Carmen Pigg has been found.
PREVIOUS: Longview police are asking the public’s help to find a missing 78-year-old man who has dementia.
Carmen Pigg was last seen Thursday in the area of West Hawkins Parkway and Judson Road, according to Longview police. He has been diagnosed with dementia and “probably will be confused,” police said.
Pigg is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a maroon cardigan sweater with a blue shirt under it and blue jeans or blue slacks.
Anyone with information about Pigg is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199.