UPDATE: Longview police said Monday evening that Makayla Sanchez was found safe and was returned home.
ORIGINAL STORY: Longview police are asking help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
Makayla Sanchez is described as about 4-feet, 11-inches tall and was reported missing Saturday, according to Longview police. She was last seen wearing gray sweats, but she might have changed into a black sweater and black athletic shorts.
Anyone with information about Makayla should call Longview police at (903) 237-1170.