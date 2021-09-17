UPDATE: The power has been restored at the Gregg County Courthouse.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Gregg County Courthouse is without power and phone service this morning after a tree fell on a power line near the courthouse.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. believes power will be restored by noon. If power is not restored by noon, Stoudt said the courthouse would be closed for the rest of the day.
At just before 8 a.m., SWEPCO reported on its website an outage in downtown Longview was affecting about 259 customers.