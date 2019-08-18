An incident at an AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. substation near the Eastman Chemical Co. plant in Longview is said to be the cause of widespread power outages in the area, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Meanwhile, flames inside and smoke seen rising from inside the Eastman grounds is from flaring that's part of the normal shutdown process for the company's plants, which also were being impacted by SWEPCO outages.
“The AEP system’s voltage disturbances we’ve all been experiencing this afternoon shut down all our plants. What we’ve got right now is flaring from our cracking plants and a feedstock plant," said Mark Bogle, Eastman vice president and general manager. "This flaring is reflective of trying to shut down our plants.”
He added there were no reports of releases of chemicals or gas, or of injuries related to the situation.
The unfolding situation prompted activation of the Gregg County Emergency Operations Center near downtown, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
The decision was made by officials with the city of Longview, he said.
SWEPCO spokeswoman Karen Wissing said about 6 p.m. that 69,000 customers in the Longview area were without power.
SWEPCO said on Twitter that it "is aware of low voltage affecting customers in East Texas. We recommend turning off your A/C and appliances to protect them from low voltage."
Customers of Pritchett Water Supply Corp. were being asked to conserve water and be patient, as outages have hit the corporation's wells.
"We are setting up generators in as many locations as possible, other areas are gravity fed by overhead storage," the corporation said in a statement. "We're doing the most and best until all power is restored."
This story will be updated.