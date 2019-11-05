Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy demonstrates how to use Gregg County’s new voting machines on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, during the first of four planned “come-and-go” voting machine learning sessions. The first session was at the Kilgore Community Center, while others will be at Longview locations, including a session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)