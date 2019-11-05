Election Day is today, when voters across the state will decide on a handful of amendments to the Texas Constitution, and some East Texans will cast ballots on local issues.
The statewide ballot contains 10 proposed constitutional amendments this year — up from seven in 2017.
The issues they cover include:
■ Prohibiting a state income tax.
■ Parks and historical commission funding.
■ Disaster relief initiatives.
■ Cancer research funding.
■ Public education funding.
■ Tax exemptions for precious metals.
■ Retiring law enforcement animals.
■ Municipal judges holding multiple offices.
Scattered local races in one city, three emergency services districts and three school districts in Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Upshur counties will face voters in those areas
Voters who did not participate early may go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Harrison County apparently drew the highest early voting turnout — at 5% as of 4:30 p.m. Friday — among it, Gregg, Rusk, Upshur and Panola counties. Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said Friday toward the close of early voting that 2,581 of the 44,393 registered voters had cast ballots.
He said turnout was even higher, at 9%, within the Hallsville ISD boundaries, with 1,316 of the 14,283 voters participating. Hallsville ISD voters are deciding on a $55 million bond proposal.
Gregg County voters in Emergency Services District No. 2 in the Liberty City area will decide today whether to approve a 1.5% sales tax to support the Sabine Fire Department.
Henderson ISD voters could elect a new trustee to its school board.
The District 5 incumbent Jon Best is facing a challenge by Adam Duey.
Best, 59, was arrested Sept. 27 on a felony charge of criminal mischief of between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage after police say he paid two teenagers to damage Duey’s pickup and steal his campaign signs. Best was released on $10,000 bond from the Rusk County Jail.
In the city of Henderson, incumbent Tommy Goode is vying to keep his District 1 council post against challenger Chris Wheeler.
Voters in Rusk County Emergency Services District No. 1 will decide whether to adopt a sales tax not to exceed 2% in any location in the district.
Union Grove ISD is having a special election to fill its Place 2 trustee spot.
William Slim Matthew and Justin Smith are vying for the position.
Panola County residents living in the Emergency Services District No. 1, which is outside of Carthage, will decide on a sales tax referendum.
The Panola County Emergency Services District No. 1 is asking for the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of 0.5%.