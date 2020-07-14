Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired for less than four years) issued by either the Texas Department of Public Safety or the U.S. government (not required when voting by mail):
- Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport (book or card)
Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation.