The primary election polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Texas today. Here’s where to vote in Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Rusk and Panola counties:
Gregg County
- Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844 (Seven Pines Road)
- Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave.
- Broughton Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore
- Gladewater First Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater
- Elderville Community Center, 10450 FM 349
Note:
- Gregg County offers countywide polling places. Residents registered to vote may cast their ballot at any open polling location.
Harrison County
- Pct. 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 14, 18, 21, 22, 26 — Marshall Convention Center, 2502 E. End Blvd. S., Marshall
- Pct. 5, 7, 17 — Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville
- Pct. 6, 20 — Waskom Subcourthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
- Pct. 12, 13, 19, 25 — Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
- Pct. 15, 16, 23, 24 — Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
Upshur County
- East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Drive
- Glenwood Water Department, 6792 FM 726 S., Gilmer
- Ashland Masonic Lodge, 10478 Texas 154, Diana
- First Assembly of God Church, 1060 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer
- Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily, Diana
- Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea St., Ore City
- Big Sandy ISD, No. 1 Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy
- Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404, Gilmer
- St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce, Gladewater
- Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Road, Gilmer
- Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088, Gilmer
- Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556, Gilmer
- Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Road, Gilmer
- Upshur County Library, 700 W. Tyler St., Gilmer
Note:
- Upshur County offers countywide polling places. Residents registered to vote may cast their ballot at any open polling location.
Rusk County
- Overton Community Center, 505 Meadowbrook Drive, Overton
- Chandler Street Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler St., Kilgore
- New London Community Center, 125 Tyner St., New London
- Centre Presbyterian Church, 8531 FM 2011 (at Texas 322), Longview
- Stewart, 13606 FM 782 N., Henderson
- Sherman R. Smith Community Center, 231 N. Hood St., Tatum
- Henderson Civic Center, 1005 U.S. 64 W., Henderson
- Minden, 11389 CR 317 S. (at FM 1798), Henderson
- Mount Enterprise Community Center, 300 N.W. Second St., Mount Enterprise
- South Main Church of Christ Multi Building, 402 S. Main St., Henderson (enter off South Van Buren Street)
- Carlisle, 2541 Texas 42 S., Price
- Rusk County Barn Pct. 4, 13612 FM 1798 W., Henderson
Note:
- Rusk County offers countywide polling places. Residents registered to vote may cast their ballot at any open polling location.
Panola County
- Pct. 1 — Carthage Missionary Baptist Church, 916 W. Sabine St., Carthage
- Pct. 2 — Carthage Community Center, 200 Park Drive, Carthage
- Pct. 3 — Beckville United Methodist Church, 141 W. Van Buren, Beckville
- Pct. 5 — Mount Zion Baptist Church, 5209 FM 959, Beckville
- Pct. 7 — Community Four VFD Substation, 254 CR 3151, DeBerry
- Pct. 8 — Shady Grove Baptist Church, 138 CR 314, DeBerry
- Pct. 9 — Community Four VFD, 112 FM 9, Waskom
- Pct. 10 — Midyett Baptist Church, 601 CR 326, DeBerry
- Pct. 12 — Deadwood Community Center, 752 CR 445, Carthage
- Pct. 13 — Woods VFD, 208 CR 425, Tenaha
- Pct. 14 — Gary City Hall, 2607 FM 999, Gary
- Pct. 18 — Clayton Community Center, 4580 Texas 315, Carthage
- Pct. 19 — Old Center Community Center, 7093 FM 699, Tenaha
- Pct. 20 — Murvaul Baptist Church, 3390 FM 10, Carthage
- Pct. 22 — Walnut Springs Baptist Church, 1806 FM 1186, DeBerry
- Pct. 26 — Panola Christian Church, 7881 FM 2517, Carthage
- Pct. 27 — Turner Alumni Center, 1023 MLK Blvd., Carthage
- Pct. 28 — Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St., Carthage
- Pct. 29 — Galloway Methodist Church, 217 CR 4562, Carthage