A woman who was injured in a fire this past week at a Longview apartment has died from her injuries.
Cathy Walker, 66, died Sunday as a result of the Sept. 3 fire at her apartment complex in the 600 block of Gilmer Road, the Longview Fire Department reported Wednesday.
Fire officials said after the blaze that the woman inside the apartment, later identified as Walker, had been found unconscious and unresponsive and that she was stabilized and flown to Dallas for treatment.
Firefighters responding to the blaze at 11:45 p.m. found her inside the bathroom.
Crews also found a small dog that died from smoke conditions. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, officials said.