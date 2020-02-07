Police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an email threat made against a Pine Tree ISD campus.
Longview police made the announcement Friday afternoon on the department’s Facebook page.
According to the post, officers were made aware of the threat after it was made. Police said they had enough evidence to get an arrest warrant for the suspect, who is 18 years old.
He was arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail. According to police, he will be charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district received an email from a student who district officials believe intended to be anonymous, but he was not.
“He was immediately dealt with and removed from campus,” Clugston said Friday. “We live in a society where we take every threat seriously to ensure the safety of everybody at Pine Tree ISD.”
Clugston said no campuses were on lockdown in connection with the threat.
Police did not release the name of the suspect. Online jail records show a Charles Michael Christopher III, 18, was booked Friday into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of threaten exhibit/use firearm school/bus. It was unclear Friday afternoon if the arrest was in connection with the threat made against Pine Tree.
Bond had not been set Friday.