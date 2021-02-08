FILE — In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. President Donald Trump’s conversation on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, with Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, was an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of an election. Trump pressed Raffensberger to “find” enough votes for him to win. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)