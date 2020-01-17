NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.
New York announced Friday night that the former Dallas coach will join new coach Joe Judge’s staff as the offensive coordinator.
Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons. He went 87-70, including the playoffs.
Dallas finished 8-8 for the fourth time under Garrett this season. The Cowboys opened 3-0 before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate. Dallas missed the playoffs six times in Garrett’s nine full seasons.
His contract was expiring with the Cowboys, who instead turned to Mike McCarthy as coach.
Garrett wasn’t out of a job for long as Judge made his highest-profile hiring since joining the Giants on Jan. 8. Garrett gives Judge, a first-time NFL head coach, a veteran assistant on his staff.
The Cowboys had the league’s top-ranked offense this season, averaging 431.5 yards per game with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott leading the way.
With the Giants, Garrett will be tasked with helping develop quarterback Daniel Jones.