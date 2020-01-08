EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge has been hired as the New York Giants head coach.
The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.
Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.
“Over the past couple of days we had great conversations about where this team is and where it is headed and how we are going to get there,” Judge said in a statement. “My job is to lead our players and coaches. The mission is clear, to win games.”
The hiring was surprising because Judge was not considered a favorite for the job. He had never been a head coach. However, he had worked for two of the top head coaches in football — Bill Belichick of the Patriots and Nick Saban of Alabama.
Co-owner John Mara said Judge was very impressive in his interview.
“He knows what winning looks like and should look like,” Mara said. “His exposure and experience in New England and Alabama have helped shape his philosophy of building a winning program and culture. ” The two men considered the front runners for the Giants’ job opted to coach other teams.
Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons, accepted the Dallas Cowboys’ job. He interviewed with the Giants last week.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule, a former Giants assistant, was hired by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, the day he was supposed to interview with New York. The planned meeting never happened.
It left the impression the Giants settled for Judge, but the team feels it hired a young man who can transform a young team into a winner.
Before the coaching search started last week, Mara and fellow co-owner Steve Tisch had said they wanted to hire a leader.
“We had a great conversation, and Joe articulated his vision of leadership and team building,” Tisch said. “He clearly learned some valuable lessons in both those areas while working with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.”