HOUSTON — Kyle Gibson threw a four-hitter and Joey Gallo hit a ground-rule RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Texas Rangers over the Houston Astros 1-0 on Wednesday night.
It was the first career shutout for the 32-year-old Gibson and third complete game — his previous one came in August 2016 with Minnesota against Atlanta.
Gibson (2-5) walked three and struck out a season-high nine to earn his first win since Aug. 15. He was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA and eight homers allowed in his past five starts.
The victory snapped a seven-game road skid for the Rangers, who are 5-18 away from home this season.
Leody Taveras singled on a sharp grounder that first baseman Yuli Gurriel couldn’t scoop up to start the ninth and advanced to second on a groundout by Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the second out.
Gallo had two strikes when he connected off Ryan Pressly (1-3) for a line drive that bounced just inside the right field line to send Taveras home.
Gibson struck out Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley in the ninth before a double by Alex Bregman. After a short mound visit, Gibson retired Kyle Tucker on a lineout to first to end the game. The players on the field and in the Rangers dugout began to cheer loudly after the final out, and Gibson jumped up and down and smiled.
Gibson and Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. made this one a pitchers’ duel for most of the night. McCullers pitched seven shutout innings in his return after a 10-day stint on the injured list with nerve irritation in his neck. He allowed two hits and struck out eight without a walk.