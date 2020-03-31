FORT WORTH (AP) — Billy Gillispie said he had other opportunities to get back in NCAA Division I basketball during a successful stint as a Texas junior college coach. The West Texas native accepted one close to home, far from the overbearing pressure of trying to reach the Final Four or win a national championship.
Gillispie was introduced Tuesday as the new coach at Tarleton State, a program preparing for the transition from Division II and five years from even being eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
The move comes eight years after one ill-fated season at Texas Tech and two years after the former Kentucky coach had a kidney transplant. Gillispie had been coach the past five years at Ranger College, about 40 miles from Tarleton State.
Gillispie was a rising star in the coaching profession after quick rebuilding jobs at UTEP and Texas A&M, which had a 14-win improvement to 21 wins in his first season and won 27 games in 2006-07 before Kentucky hired him. He was fired after only two seasons when the Wildcats missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 17 years, and he had a two-year hiatus from coaching before his troubled year at Texas Tech.
After leaving Kentucky, he had a drunken driving arrest and spent time in a substance-abuse program. It was also during that span when his mother died and a nephew drowned.
The Red Raiders won only one Big 12 game in 2011-12 under Gillispie, who cited health concerns after being hospitalized twice in a month before resigning in September 2012. He stepped down amid allegations he mistreated players on his team, including exceeding limitations on practice time.