The city of Gilmer has now issued a local disaster declaration in response to a confirmed case of COVID-19 inside its city limits.
Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall signed the declaration today, according to the document. Its wording falls in line with disaster declarations issued, and in many cases extended, by a growing number of municipalities and counties as the new coronavirus spreads in Northeast Texas.
The disaster declaration and public health emergency says it is in response to a case within Gilmer confirmed on Sunday and one confirmed in Upshur County on March 20.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller on Monday confirmed the more recent case.
On Tuesday, the Upshur County Commissioners Court met. During the meeting, which was streamed live online, Tefteller said the first patient who has COVID-19 has an address in the norther part of the county. The second case is a young person within the city limits, he said.
“I can only hope that everybody takes the spread of this God-forsaken disease seriously,” Tefteller said Monday.
Tefteller signed a similar declaration initially on March 17, three days before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county. Since, he has issued four directives. Those directives created a COVID-19 response committee for the county, restricted who can enter public buildings and offices in the county, limited hours of county office and closed all game rooms in the county.
Upshur County has not yet issued a shelter-at-home order.
"I'm hoping we don't have to take that step," he said. "But it is in the cards."
