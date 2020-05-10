Walking along the canal the other day, I noticed a single branched redbud tree stretching horizontally over the water. It was more of a twig than a tree, now in its purple-pink flower, and would form the perfect fishing perch for a kingfisher or heron. But the redbud isn’t lending a helping hand to anyone. It has spent its entire life stretching away from the woodland behind and into the light of the open water. For a plant, light is food and light is life.
For the gardeners, observing this dance between plants and light levels is more than just nature appreciation; it’s an essential aspect of the whole enterprise of cultivating and appreciating plants.
A young sunny garden can become an increasingly darker one after just five years, and because you are so close to it, you don’t see the fundamental shift. But there are signs. The daffodils stop blooming, perennials grow weak and shrubs become scrawny. Time to do some trimming and adjust the underlying plant palette.
Plants in a crowd compete for more than light; they are also jostling for space, nutrients and moisture. If they are overcrowded, they will be inherently weaker but also stretch more, and the result is something lofty but feeble.
This is why, when you are growing vegetables and annuals, you have to cull some for the sake of the others. This thinning is one of the hardest things for novice gardeners to confront, but it is essential for success.
As soon as the true leaves have appeared above the embryonic ones, it’s time to start pulling to leave seedlings with the space they need to get to the next stage. If this threatens to dislodge the keepers, you can use scissors.
One reason to sow seeds too thickly is to anticipate a poor germination rate. Another is to get the sowing over with — many seeds are small and fiddly. Giving plants their space produces optimum results but is not always necessary or desirable.
Advocates of naturalistic gardens, including me, point out that meadows are dense with wild plants that occupy two or three different layers. In natural grasslands, there is no double-shredded hardwood mulch, but a group of low, creeping plants that have evolved to fill the void.
English hedgerows, which frame farm fields and line country roads, are made by humans but copy new growth woodland in all its primal race to survive. They can last for centuries with the occasional chop to stop them turning into trees. I saw a newly planted one a few years ago and was astonished at how close the shrubs and trees are set to one another — maybe just eight inches apart, in double rows just 20 inches wide. A typical mix might include the hawthorn, blackthorn, wild roses, hazel and bloodtwig dogwood.
The resulting throng seems doomed to throttle itself, but the hedgerow comes together beautifully as a practical screen and a celebration of sustainable horticulture.