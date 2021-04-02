Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 2, 2021. Asian shares were higher Friday after a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)