McKINNEY — K.H. Lee ran across the fairway to try to get a better view of the key shot in his second consecutive victory in the Byron Nelson.
The South Korean must have known it would be close, same as the low-scoring drama around him that included hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and a couple of other major winners in Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas.
Lee's 240-yard shot on the par-5 12th hole stopped less than 5 feet from the pin, and the eagle put him in front for good Sunday on the way to a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Spieth at birdie-besieged TPC Craig Ranch.
Spieth shot a 67 to finish a stroke ahead of Matsuyama (62) and Sebastián Muñoz (69), who held or shared the lead the first three rounds.
Xander Schauffele had a career-best 61 and tied for fifth with Ryan Palmer (66) and Thomas (67), who was part of an eight-way tie for the lead at 20 under early in the final round.
A year ago, Lee was playing for a spot in the PGA Championship, where he'll be again next week at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
This time it was for a place in history as the 30-year-old joined Sam Snead (1957-58), Jack Nicklaus (1970-71) and Tom Watson (1978-80) as the only repeat winners at the Nelson.
Lee's career-best round overcame a four-shot deficit going into the final round and put him at 26 under, one shot better than last year. Both of his PGA Tour wins have come at the Nelson.
"It still feels like I'm dreaming," said Lee, a first-time winner as a father after his wife was pregnant when he won last year. "Last year and this year, to make a good memory."
Spieth had to settle for another career-best finish in the event he so badly wants to win, a year after the three-time major champion was ninth but never really close in a disappointing final round.
This final round was really close.
Leading by one, Lee made a curling 12-foot putt to save par on the par-3 17th after a short chip ran long when Lee tried to find his footing in the sand with the ball above his feet just outside the bunker.
Spieth missed a 9-foot birdie putt on 17 that would have pulled him even, then had to have eagle on the par-5 18th after Lee's tap-in birdie. Spieth's eagle chip stayed left of the hole.
After two bogeys in the first three holes, Spieth had another with a three-putt inside seven feet on 10, and the wait will continue 12 years after his remarkable tour debut as a Sunday contender when he was a 16-year-old high schooler.
"I love playing at home. I would love to win it some day," said Spieth, who won his previous start at Hilton Head the week after the Masters. "I had a good chance here, I don't think I ever really had the lead on my own. But it would be nice to close one out."
With short par 4s and reachable par 5s, the birdies never stopped at TPC Craig Ranch, the second-year home of the Nelson.
There were 2,228 birdies after 2,007 a year ago, which was the most on tour last season. Eagles were plentiful, too. Last year, six players reached 20 under. This time it was 14.
Justin Lower recorded the second of two aces in the round in the stadium setting on 17, landing a low 9-iron from 135 yards just right of the pin before the ball backed up and rolled in.
Marc Leishman had the first hole-in-one on the 213-yard 15th, land a 7-iron short and watching it roll in. It was Leishman's second career ace and the first at the Nelson since Tyler Duncan in 2018.
PGA Tour Champions Tour
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke victory and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title.
Stricker's second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons. Two straight birdies punctuated the dominant performance.
"It's been a long time," the emotional Stricker said. "I hate crying, but where I was last November and even a couple of months ago — to come full-circle here, it means a lot."
He had his 20th consecutive round under par on the Founder's Course, finishing at 21-under 267 for his eighth victory over the 50-and-over tour.
Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68.
Steven Alker was in the group at 14 under after a 72. He has finished four straight tournaments in the top three, winning twice.
World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, who had his third 68 in four days, also was at 14 under with Rod Pampling (67), Stuart Appleby (69) and 2018 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez (70).
Stricker punctuated the win with a birdie from the bunker on 17 that put him at 20 under for the first time, receiving a congratulatory fist bump from Alker. It ended a string of 11 straight pars.
His wife, Nicki, served as his caddie.
LPGA Tour
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — The way LPGA scoring leader Minjee Lee has been playing, winning was only a matter of time.
The title came in the Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday after a final round in which the Australian wasn't playing her best.
Lee made her only three birdies on the back nine and held off Lexi Thompson by two shots to win her seventh career title and first since taking her first major at last year's Evian Championship.
"I just feel like I've kind of been trending," said Lee, who also has a tie for second and a tie for third among her seven starts this year. "I've been hitting it really, really well this whole — I mean, this whole season, and I just felt like it was kind of around the corner. I kept knocking on the door, and here I am now."
Lee took the lead for good with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 14th hole at Upper Montclair Country Club. She closed with a 2-under 70, her only round not in the 60s, for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269 in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.
She steadied herself after what she called a "good" bogey on the par-3 eighth. Her ball landed on the sod wall of the bunker and she put her second shot in the sand playing from an awkward stance, but got up and down from there.
European PGA Tour
ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — English golfer Sam Horsfield claimed his third European tour title by shooting 3-under 68 to win the Soudal Open by two strokes on Sunday.
His other wins came in a two-week span in August 2020.
Horsfield teed off at the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Ryan Fox, the overnight leader from New Zealand, and ended up tapping in for par while Fox made bogey.
Horsfield finished on 13-under 271. Fox (71) and Germany's Yannik Paul (69) tied for second place.
The 110th-ranked Horsfield is two weeks into his return to the tour following a three-month injury layoff. He had his partner, Issabella, on the bag in Belgium in the absence of regular caddie Mick Seaborn.