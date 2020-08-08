It’s said that good fences make good neighbors but the lack of barrier hasn’t kept Willie Fields from becoming fast friends with his new neighbors.
Fields said the family of four raccoons, a single mother and three youngsters, moved in last week near the rural, log cabin he built himself 42 years ago outside of Hallsville. In that short period of time, watching the young ones play on his lawn and climb in the leafy oak tree nearby has already become part of his daily routine.
“Last Thursday evening, one of them, the playful one, he runs and slides on his back through the fresh-mowed grass while the other two young ones eat,” Fields said, smiling, “then when the mama sees me, she rounds them all up and says, ’time to go!”
To ease her worries, Fields has been trying to share meals with the young family, leaving cans of sardines out for them on occasion. Fields believes he’s beginning to gain their trust.
Despite being 83 and in a high risk category due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fields says he is not too worried about exposure to his new neighbors and says they are pretty well-equipped to deal with current events because they wash their hands a lot and, “always have their masks on.”