FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, Alphabet stock is shown on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Google's parent company has reached a $310 million settlement, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in a shareholder lawsuit over its treatment of allegations of sexual misconduct by executives. Thousands of Google employees walked out of work in protest in 2018 after The New York Times revealed Android creator Andy Rubin received $90 million in severance even though several employees filed misconduct allegations against him. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)