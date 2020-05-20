GOP fronts 'pro-Trump' doctors to prescribe rapid reopening

President Donald Trump is greeted by Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union, on Feb. 29 as the president arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. Republican political operatives are recruiting “pro-Trump” doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet the COVID-19 safety benchmarks proposed by public health experts.