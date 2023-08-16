East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-A K 10 8
♥-K 10 9 6
♦-2
♣-K 10 9 4
WEST EAST
♠-J 4 3 ♠-Q 9 7 6 5 2
♥-Q 3 ♥-A J 7 4
♦-J 8 7 6 4 ♦-Q 10
♣-J 8 3 ♣-7
SOUTH
♠-Void
♥-8 5 2
♦-A K 9 5 3
♣-A Q 6 5 2
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ Pass 1♥ 1♠
2♣ Pass 2♠ Pass
3♣ Pass 4♣ Pass
4♦ Pass 6♣ All pass
Opening lead: Three of ♠
Twenty-six-year-old Jamie Thompson is a rising star in Australian bridge. He was South in today’s deal from a recent tournament in Asia. He and his partner reached six clubs via a different, highly artificial auction. We offer the sensible auction above at no charge.
A heart lead would have defeated the slam, but West had no reason not to lead his partner’s suit. Thompson won trick one with dummy’s ace of spades and cashed the king, shedding two hearts from his hand. He led a diamond to his ace and ran the eight of hearts to East’s jack. Thompson ruffed the spade continuation, ruffed a diamond in dummy, and ruffed a heart in his hand, leaving this position:
NORTH
♠-10
♥-K 10
♦-Void
♣-K 10 9
WEST EAST
♠-Void ♠-Q 9 7
♥-Void ♥-A 7
♦-J 8 7 ♦-Void
♣-J 8 3 ♣-7
SOUTH
♠-Void
♥Void
♦-K 9 5
♣-A Q 6
Thompson could not cross-ruff the rest. He would have to cash the king of diamonds first and East would ruff. Also, he could not ruff three major suit cards in hand without being over-ruffed. What to do?
Thompson solved the problem neatly by leading a low club and inserting dummy’s 10 when West played low! Now he could ruff a major suit card with the queen of clubs and cash the king of diamonds. It was an easy claim for the last three tricks. Nicely done!