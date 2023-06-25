Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q 10 8 5 3 2 ♥-10 5 3 ♦-K ♣-A 6

Partner passes as dealer and right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠- Q 9 5 ♥-7 6 4 3 ♦-Q 5 ♣-A K J 6

Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent bids 2♦, showing diamonds. What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-9 5 ♥-Q 10 4 ♦-A 9 8 4 ♣-10 7 6 4

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♥ 1♠ Dbl ?

Negative

What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A 9 6 4 ♥-Q 9 8 7 ♦-A 5 ♣-Q 10 4

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1♦ Dbl Pass 2♥

3♦ ?

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A J 10 4 2 ♥-A K 5 ♦-J 5 ♣-J 6 3

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♠ 2♦ Dbl Pass

Negative

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q 6 4 3 2 ♥-K J 9 ♦-Q ♣-10 5 3

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass

2♥ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

- Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of this newspaper or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001.