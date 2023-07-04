Difficult defense
North-South vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-J
♥-K Q 10 5 4 3
♦-K Q 9 3
♣-9 8
WEST EAST
♠-A 2 ♠-10 5 3
♥-9 8 6 ♥-A 7 2
♦-A 7 6 4 ♦-J 8 5
♣-J 7 6 5 ♣-Q 10 4 3
SOUTH
♠-K Q 9 8 7 6 4
♥-J
♦-10 2
♣-A K 2
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
2♥ Pass 2♠ Pass
3♦ Pass 3♠ Pass
4♠ All pass
Opening lead: Five of ♣
North opened a weak two-bid with one of the strongest hands we have seen for a weak bid. North-South subsequently reached four spades. South was Ron Smith, long considered one of the USA’s leading players, who now lives in New York City.
The opening club lead went to East’s queen and Smith’s ace. Smith could have ruffed a club in dummy, but that might well create a second trump loser, as it would have on this lie of the cards. Smith led the jack of hearts, instead, to challenge the defense. Should the defender with the ace duck the first heart, Smith could then afford to ruff a club. East won with his ace and returned the 10 of clubs to pin dummy’s nine. Smith grabbed his king and ruffed a club in dummy, creating a second trump loser for himself, but he compensated by discarding both of his diamonds on dummy’s king and queen of hearts.
Smith ruffed a diamond to his hand and led the king of spades, eventually losing two spades and one heart. Making four! East was chagrined to see that he could have defeated the contract by leading a trump instead of the 10 of clubs. A second club by West after winning the ace of spades would have left Smith with a loser in each suit. In East’s defense, however, had West started with the king-seven of clubs instead of the jack-seven, the 10 of clubs return would have been correct. Maybe next time.