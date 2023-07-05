Most unlikely?
North-South vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
♠-Void
♥-A Q 8 6 4
♦-K 10 7 5 4 3
♣-K 5
WEST EAST
♠-10 9 6 5 3 2 ♠-K J 8 7 4
♥-10 7 ♥-9 2
♦-9 ♦-A 8 6 2
♣-10 8 4 3 ♣-A 6
SOUTH
♠-A Q
♥-K J 5 3
♦-Q J
♣-Q J 9 7 2
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♠ 1NT 4♠ 5NT
Dbl Redbl All pass
Opening lead: 10 of ♠
What is the rarest contract in bridge? We are pretty sure it is seven no trump re-doubled. We have never seen that contract played, nor read about it being played, in over 50 years as a duplicate bridge player. We once frequented a very popular bridge club located beneath a restaurant. The restaurant had a sign imploring bridge players to celebrate the making of seven no trump re-doubled with a drink at their bar. It never happened.
Another strong candidate for that distinction would be five no trump re-doubled, at least until today’s deal was played a few years ago. It is from a team match and the East-West competition was aggressive at both tables. North intended his five no trump bid to be “pick a slam”. He was planning to bid six diamonds if his partner bid six clubs to give South a choice between the red suits. East, holding two aces, did not want his partner to sacrifice over the North-South slam so he doubled to silence his partner. South did not think his hand was suitable for slam and he re-doubled to suggest playing the contract right there.
North must have suffered with his decision, but he finally saw that South’s spade values would probably not help make a slam, so he reluctantly passed. 11 tricks were no problem in the play and North-South achieved the most unusual score of plus 1240. This was a big gain against the failing slam at the other table.