Most unlikely?

North-South vulnerable, East deals

NORTH

♠-Void

♥-A Q 8 6 4

♦-K 10 7 5 4 3

♣-K 5

WEST EAST

♠-10 9 6 5 3 2 ♠-K J 8 7 4

♥-10 7 ♥-9 2

♦-9 ♦-A 8 6 2

♣-10 8 4 3 ♣-A 6

SOUTH

♠-A Q

♥-K J 5 3

♦-Q J

♣-Q J 9 7 2

The bidding:

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1♠ 1NT 4♠ 5NT

Dbl Redbl All pass

Opening lead: 10 of ♠

What is the rarest contract in bridge? We are pretty sure it is seven no trump re-doubled. We have never seen that contract played, nor read about it being played, in over 50 years as a duplicate bridge player. We once frequented a very popular bridge club located beneath a restaurant. The restaurant had a sign imploring bridge players to celebrate the making of seven no trump re-doubled with a drink at their bar. It never happened.

Another strong candidate for that distinction would be five no trump re-doubled, at least until today’s deal was played a few years ago. It is from a team match and the East-West competition was aggressive at both tables. North intended his five no trump bid to be “pick a slam”. He was planning to bid six diamonds if his partner bid six clubs to give South a choice between the red suits. East, holding two aces, did not want his partner to sacrifice over the North-South slam so he doubled to silence his partner. South did not think his hand was suitable for slam and he re-doubled to suggest playing the contract right there.

North must have suffered with his decision, but he finally saw that South’s spade values would probably not help make a slam, so he reluctantly passed. 11 tricks were no problem in the play and North-South achieved the most unusual score of plus 1240. This was a big gain against the failing slam at the other table.

