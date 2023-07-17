Goren on Bridge: Bringing it home
By Bob Jones
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Both vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
S-J 10 9 3
H-A J 8 7 3
D-A
C-A K Q
WEST EAST
S-7 6 2 S-4
H-2 H-K Q 10 9 6 5
D-K 10 8 7 6 4 3 D-J 9
C-8 5 C-J 10 9 4
SOUTH
S-A K Q 8 5
H-4
D-Q 5 2
C-7 6 3 2
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
2H 2S Pass 4NT
Pass 5S* Pass 7S
*2 key cards, among the 4 aces and the king of spades, plus the queen of spades
Opening lead: Two of H
South overcalled at the two level, vulnerable, on the minimum the law allows – perhaps less. The sight of dummy gave him some hope that he could bring this ship home. Planning his play, he saw that he could ruff two diamonds in dummy easily enough, but he would then need a 3-3 split of the outstanding clubs. He decided that a dummy reversal offered a better chance. He would need a reasonable trump split, 2-2 or 3-1, but that was much more likely than 3-3 clubs.
South won the opening heart lead with dummy’s ace and ruffed a heart with the eight of spades, as West discarded a club. South led a club to dummy’s ace, before West could discard another club, and ruffed a heart with the queen of spades. A diamond to the ace was followed by a heart ruff with the king of spades. South led his five of spades to dummy’s jack, pleased to see both opponents follow, and ruffed dummy’s last heart with the ace of spades. A diamond ruff gave him an entry to dummy to draw the outstanding trumps and claim. Very nicely played!
West’s lead of his partner’s suit would have been routine against a small slam, but he might have found a trump lead here, where the opponents were sure to have a first-round heart control. This would have removed an entry before declarer was ready to use it, and the contract would have been defeated.
