TGBH
Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-8 7
♥-Q 10 7
♦-Q 7 2
♣-A J 9 7 2
WEST EAST
♠-K J 6 5 3 ♠-Q 10 4
♥-K 8 ♥-5 4 3 2
♦-10 6 3 ♦-5 4
♣-K 6 4 ♣-Q 10 5 3
SOUTH
♠-A 9 2
♥-A J 9 6
♦-A K J 9 8
♣-8
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ 1♠ 2♦ 2♠
3♥ Pass 4♥ All pass
Opening lead: Five of ♠
When considering candidates for the best player of all time, Bob Hamman, from Texas, is on everyone’s short list. Hamman is sometimes referred to as “The Great Bob Hamman”, or TGBH. Hamman was East in today’s deal. Hamman is now 84 years old and has recently recovered from a serious bout with Covid. Today’s deal was played just a couple of months ago, as he was qualifying to represent the USA once again in a World Championship.
North had a difficult time in the auction. He had reasonable values but no clear bid. He aggressively raised partner in two different suits with only three-card support. Five diamonds might have been better, but four hearts was a good contract. South ducked his ace on the opening spade lead, letting Hamman win with the queen.
Hamman found the terrific shift to a low club. South captured West’s king with dummy’s ace and took the heart finesse, losing to the king. West returned a club and South was forced to ruff, shortening his trumps. Declarer tried to draw the trumps, but the 4-2 split was fatal. Hamman had the only remaining trump. He ruffed the third round of diamonds and led a spade. The ace of clubs was no longer an entry to dummy and the contract was defeated.
Declarer could have made his contract by winning the opening spade lead and leading a low heart to the queen. Should that hold, a low heart back to the nine would assure the contract. Try it for yourselves.