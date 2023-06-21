Good inference
North-South vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-J 4 3
♥-8 6
♦-A K 10 7 6 2
♣-A 6
WEST EAST
♠-K 8 5 ♠-9 7 6
♥-7 3 ♥-Q J 4 2
♦-J 9 5 3 ♦-4
♣-K J 3 2 ♣-10 8 7 5 4
SOUTH
♠-A Q 10 2
♥-A K 10 9 5
♦-Q 8
♣-Q 9
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 3♣ Pass
3♦ Pass 3NT Pass
4♣ Pass 4♦ Pass
6♦ All pass
Transfer to diamonds
Opening lead: Seven of ♥
Today’s deal is from a recent tournament in Poland. South was Polish expert Kazimierz Omernik, now in his late 70s. His partner’s sequence – transferring to diamonds and then bidding three no trump – promised six or more diamonds with some slam interest. Omernik wanted to accept the invitation and bid four clubs, hoping to inhibit a lead in that suit.
West led his high heart, which looked like it was from a short suit. Omernik captured East’s jack with his ace, cashed the queen of diamonds, and led a diamond to dummy’s ace. The 4-1 trump split turned an easy contract into a difficult one. Omernik cashed the king of diamonds and led a heart to his 10, successfully finessing for the queen. He then cashed the king of hearts. West saw that he would be endplayed if he ruffed so he discarded a club. Omernik might have discarded the low club from dummy and rested his fate on the spade finesse, but he discarded a spade from dummy instead. He ruffed a heart and exited dummy with a diamond to West.
West was end-played and had to lead from one of his kings. West chose a club, so Omernik let that run to his queen and shed another spade from dummy on the established nine of hearts. Making six! A beautifully played deal.