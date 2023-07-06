Dinner is on me
Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-7 5
♥-A 8 7
♦-J 10 8 6 4 2
♣-10 3
WEST EAST
♠-Q 10 2 ♠-9 4
♥-6 5 3 2 ♥-Q 10 9 4
♦-Q 9 ♦-A K 5
♣-A K 7 2 ♣-9 8 6 4
SOUTH
♠-A K J 8 6 3
♥-K J
♦-7 3
♣-Q J 5
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ All pass
Opening lead: Ace of ♣
The battle for overtricks in match-point competition can provide some of the most interesting bridge deals we see. South in today’s deal was Gunnar Hallberg. Hallberg is originally from Sweden, but he has lived in London for many years, playing rubber bridge for the highest stakes he can find. Overtricks usually don’t matter very much at rubber bridge, but at the stakes Hallberg plays for, an overtrick can be worth dinner at a nice restaurant.
No one else found a bid after Hallberg opened one spade, so Hallberg declared that contract without having described too much about his hand. East played the nine of clubs on his partner’s ace of clubs opening lead – discouraging in their methods. Hallberg followed suit with the jack! West shifted to a heart and Hallberg captured East’s queen with his king. This didn’t help him much, as he could not unblock the jack of hearts and get to dummy to take a discard on the ace of hearts.
Hallberg exited his hand with the queen of clubs! West won with his king and was sure that Hallberg started with a doubleton club. His partner would not have wasted the nine for a signal at trick one if he didn’t also hold the eight. West could not see the need to cash out so he led another heart. Hallberg let this run to his jack and, much to West’s dismay, led his remaining club and ruffed it in dummy. He discarded a low diamond on the ace of hearts and ended up with nine tricks instead of eight. Enjoy dinner!