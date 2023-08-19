Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-9 3 ♥-A K 7 5 3 ♦-5 3 ♣-K J 6 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass

1♠ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-9 8 3 ♥-A 10 9 6 4 3 ♦-8 7 ♣-K 6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

2♥ Pass 2NT Pass

What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 10 7 5 ♥-Q 10 5 3 ♦-8 ♣-K 8 7 4

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

2♦ Dbl Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 10 9 8 6 3 ♥-A 8 7 5 ♦-J 8 ♣-9

Partner, as dealer, passes, and so does right-hand opponent. What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South,you hold:

♠-Q 8 7 4 ♥-A Q 7 6 4 ♦-9 ♣-A Q 6

Right-hand opponent opens 1D. What is your plan?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-7 ♥-A K 7 6 4 ♦-8 7 6 5 3 2 ♣-8

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♣ Pass 1♠ ?

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

- Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of this newspaper or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001.